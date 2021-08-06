Terra Centre celebrates 50 years, plans to leave downtown Edmonton

As the Terra Centre for Teen Parents celebrates its 50th anniversary, it is preparing to leave its longtime location in downtown Edmonton.

Executive director Karen Mottershead told CBC Edmonton's Radio Active that the non-profit needs a larger, more accessible space.

"We've outgrown it and we want to do more," she said on Monday.

Located downtown near 99th Avenue and 106th Street since 1997, the Terra Centre will move into a new building in the Grovenor neighbourhood, near 103rd Avenue and 146th Street.

The organization that would eventually become the Terra Centre was incorporated in June of 1971 after a group of young mothers started supporting each other as they tried to finish high school and keep their babies.

"They came together to accomplish these two things and they got some support from a couple of social workers and other people in the community that had a belief in them," Mottershead said.

The centre evolved over the years and now offers a wide range of services to young mothers and fathers.

Mottershead said pregnant and parenting teens who rely on the centre, most of whom live in poverty, have struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

About half of them did not return to school and those who did struggled because child care and other supports were no longer available.

Some parents have missed graduation for the second year in a row, and because they are no longer teenagers, they will now have to pay for the courses they need to graduate, Mottershead said.

The Terra Centre plans to mark the 50th anniversary with a post-pandemic reunion in June of 2022.

Its expansion plans include offering more mental health services, career planning support and a cooking program.