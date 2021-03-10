Tentative agreement would allow Alberta to withhold doctor pay to balance physician budget

A tentative new agreement between the provincial government and the Alberta Medical Association would set the current physician services budget at a 2018-19 level and would allow the government to withhold payments from doctors if there is expected overspending.

The agreement also appears to signal that the Alberta Medical Association (AMA) has abandoned its attempt to secure binding arbitration, which has been used in other provinces to resolve disagreements.

A letter signed by both Health Minister Tyler Shandro and AMA President Dr. Paul Boucher says a condition of the agreement would be the AMA discontinuing its $250-million lawsuit against the province that sought binding arbitration.



CBC News has obtained a leaked copy of the agreement, which members of the AMA are now reviewing for potential ratification.

The agreement, dated Feb. 26, outlines the proposed physician services budget for the next three years:

$4.571 billion for 2020-21 through 2021-22, the same amount as the actual physician services cost for 2018-19;

$4.621 billion for 2022-23;

$4.671 billion for 2023-24.

The tentative agreement comes after a bitter public fight between the two parties that began in February 2020 when Shandro unilaterally ended the AMA master agreement and imposed a new physician compensation framework.

That sparked a public outcry from the AMA and many of the province's doctors.

The agreement makes it clear Shandro has ultimate authority over the amounts paid to doctors.

"The AMA acknowledges that the physician services budget is established by the minister in the minister's sole discretion," it states.

"The AMA further acknowledges that nothing in this agreement fetters the minister's authority or discretion with respect to the physician services budget."

CBC News has reached out to Shandro and the AMA for comment.

Province could withhold payments to doctors

The agreement says Alberta Health will monitor the expenditures under the budget every month and, if the actual costs are expected to exceed those budgeted, "a determination will be made if strategies and measures to reduce the expenditures are to be implemented."

This won't occur for overspending in 2021-22 through 2023-24 attributed to physician growth exceeding population growth.

It states that the ministry will consult with the AMA as it develops those strategies to prevent overspending. But one of those possible methods will likely prove contentious with the province's doctors.

"The strategies may include withholding amounts from physician payments," it says.

If withholding payments is used as a strategy, any amounts left over at the end of the year that aren't necessary to balance the budget "will be returned to physicians proportionate to their original contribution" to the amount withheld.

If the AMA does not agree with those strategies, or the government refuses an AMA request to adjust the physician services budget, it can take the matter to a mediator.

The agreement lists four lawyers who can act as mediators.

But any recommendations from the mediator would be non-binding.

If the mediation report is not accepted by both parties, Alberta Health "agrees to consider the mediation report before making its final decision on the issue mediated," the agreement states.

The agreement would expire March 31, 2024.

Alberta Health, in the agreement, has committed to tabling legislation by Dec. 31, 2021 that would exempt the agreement from legislation that allows the government to terminate the master agreement with the AMA.