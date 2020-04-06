Temporary foreign workers allowed in Canada, but many aren't getting in

The federal government is allowing the temporary foreign worker program to go ahead this year with modifications to account for COVID-19, but there are still hurdles to getting the workers into the country.

Some farmers and beekeepers are worried that their workers will arrive too late.

Bill Termeer, owner of Moondance Honey near Sexsmith, Alta., runs 5,000 honeybee colonies. Every year he brings about seven temporary foreign workers into Canada from the Philippines.

"It's very difficult for the guys to go travel around and get their paperwork," Termeer said. "They just don't have it. So I expect there will be a shortage of workers."

Termeer said for many beekeepers the workers are already late, because they usually arrive around the beginning of April. The workers need to quarantine for two weeks when they get into the country.

Termeer struggles to find locals to do the work, because it's seasonal and Albertans don't want to come back to the job year after year.

The Canadian Honey Council is looking at options to charter a plane from Nicaragua to bring in some beekeepers.

Rod Scarlett, the council's executive director, said a flight to bring in 160 workers would cost between $130,000 and $230,000.

The Canadian beekeepers would have to foot the bill.

"All the airlines started to cut back on their services, so foreign workers couldn't catch flights out of their respective countries," Scarlett said.

"Then there were health protocols that had to be approved. And the government introduced quarantine protocols that had to be sent to other governments to get approved."

He said the process of getting work visas has stalled in some countries.

"It's a complicated situation."

An aerial shot of some of Connery's Riverdale Farms fields. Beth Connery is the COO of the 600-acre fruit and vegetable farm in Manitoba. (Connery's Riverdale Farms Ltd.)

Scarlett said Albertan beekeepers are trying to bring in about 350 workers right now.

"Certainly they will be looking at getting Canadians to go work with the bees, but with no skill and experience it's a steep learning curve."

He said it would take two non-experienced workers and a supervisor to replace one experienced temporary foreign worker. Scarlett said it would be a "complicated and expensive endeavour."

Canadian farmers bring in thousands of foreign workers every year to plant seeds and harvest crops.

Manitoba vegetable and berry farmer Beth Connery, labour chair for the Canadian Horticultural Council, said between 60,000 and 70,000 foreign workers come in every year.

She said there are risks to replacing the temporary foreign workers with Canadians.

"What happens if things go back to normal and then those people go back to their old jobs? And if we've got crops out in the field, how will they be harvested?"

Connery brings in between 55 and 60 workers for her 600-acre farm in Portage La Prairie. About 36 workers would come in for the asparagus harvest at the beginning of May.

She said her farm has already overcome several hurdles in getting the workers into the country, and she's hoping to be able to get over the last few in time to harvest. But she said she's concerned for worker's safety and wants them to stay healthy.

'They're desperate'

Alan Marritt, the president of Vacation World in Calgary, has been in the business of arranging travel for temporary foreign workers for the last 37 years.

He said he's been able to get some people into the country, but it's been difficult. He had 106 people scheduled to fly in on April 8, but that was pushed until April 15 and 17.

"They [farmers and beekeepers] are being as patient as they can be, but they're desperate," Marritt said. "They're looking at their whole year going down the drain."

He said all the governments involved are doing their best to bring in workers and come up with protocols to keep everyone safe.

But in the meantime, farmers have to wait.

"Farmers are tough buggers, but I've been hearing tears in their voice."

A spokesperson for the federal department of Employment and Social Development said in an email that it is working alongside Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada to process applications under the temporary foreign worker program.

Employment and Social Development is working to lighten the "administrative burden" for employers, the statement said.

"No travellers including temporary foreign workers who present with COVID-19 symptoms are allowed to board international flights to Canada," department representative Isabelle Maheu said in a statement.

As well, the travellers need to isolate for 14 days upon arrival.

"Employers are required to pay workers during their 14 days of mandatory self-isolation following arrival."

Justin Laurence, spokesperson for Alberta's department of agriculture and forestry, said in an email that the department has asked the federal government to increase flexibility for farmers in the business risk management program.

He added that the government has several financial aids for farmers, including $153 million in a disaster relief fund, and $74.7 million to help cover insurance claims and pay income support for workers.