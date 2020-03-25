Alberta Telus Mobility customers unable to dial 911

Telus customers across Alberta are currently unable to dial 911 on their cellphones.

The communities of Red Deer, Airdrie, Clearwater County and Rockyford have each put out information alerts saying Telus Mobility customers aren't able to call for emergency help.

The information alerts issued around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday say the outage is impacting customers "across the province."

"These customers will not be able to dial 911 from anywhere in Alberta at this time," the alerts said.

"If you require emergency assistance from police, fire, or ambulance, use a landline or head to your nearest emergency services station, fire station, or RCMP detachment."

The outage has not affected landlines and no other providers have been affected.

Telus said on its website that it has been experiencing network congestion across the country. The company said it's working to resolve the Alberta problem as soon as possible.