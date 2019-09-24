Telus to spend $16B in Alberta on fibre-optic cable network, company says

Telus plans to invest $16 billion in Alberta over the next five years to connect homes, businesses and schools to its high-speed, fibre-optic cable network, the company announced Tuesday.

The project is expected to create 5,000 jobs over that time period, the company said.

"Telus is proud to be making this generational investment in Alberta, providing the technology to bridge geographic and socio-economic divides and connect citizens to the people, resources and information that make their lives better," Darren Entwistle, the company's president and CEO, said in a news release.

"This investment by Telus demonstrates that Canada's leading companies once again have confidence in Alberta, Premier Jason Kenney said in the same news release.

"This investment shows confidence in the Alberta economy, with the promise of 5,000 jobs to be created here over the next five years."

The company said it has invested $3 billion since 2013 to connect 125 Alberta communities to its network.