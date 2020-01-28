Teen struck by vehicle on Alberta reserve dies in hospital

A 17-year-old pedestrian died in hospital Monday after she was struck by a vehicle Saturday on the O'Chiese First Nation reserve near Rocky Mountain House.

Just before 6 a.m. Saturday, Rocky Mountain House RCMP responded to a complaint of a disturbance on the reserve, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Officers determined that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

The victim was transported to hospital with critical injuries. She died in hospital two days later.

A 22-year-old woman who was driving the vehicle was arrested at the scene. Charges are anticipated pending the outcome of the investigation, police said.

The O'Chiese reserve is about 50 kilometres northwest of Rocky Mountain House.