Teen shot during northside personal robbery

A 17-year-old was shot during a personal robbery outside a north Edmonton business early Saturday.

Police responded to a business near 127 Avenue and 97 Street at about 1:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a robbery involving a gun.

The teenage shooting victim and another male were standing outside the business when a vehicle arrived and five people got out, according to a news release from Edmonton police. The occupants of the vehicle approached the pair standing outside the business, demanding they hand over their personal belongings.

Police say a brief fight broke out, and one member of the group of five allegedly shot the 17-year-old.

The five people who arrived in the vehicle then fled the scene.

EMS treated the victim at the scene. He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His companion did not report any injuries.

No suspects have been taken into custody, and police are continuing to investigate.