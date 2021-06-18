Teen sexually assaulted in Edmonton park, police search for suspect

Police say they are looking for a suspect after a teen girl was sexually assaulted this month in a southeast Edmonton park.

On June 2 around 9:30 p.m., a 14-year-old girl was approached by a man while sitting alone on a park bench in Silverberry Park, Edmonton Police Service said in a news release Friday.

He struck up a conversation with her and then used his hands to sexually assault the girl over her clothes.

The girl attempted to push the suspect off her, physically struggling for several minutes to keep him away, police said.

The man eventually fled on foot northbound on 30th Street.

The assault took place near 30th Street and 31st Avenue in Silverberry Park. (Edmonton Police Service/Google Maps)

Police say the man is described as being in his early 20s, six feet tall, with a lighter complexion. His hair is dark, styled long on the top and short on the sides. He may have a distinct freckle under his right eye and a tattoo of the rosary on his left shoulder and chest area, police said.

He was wearing dark blue, ripped jeans, police say. He had a slightly bloodied knee and was reportedly walking with a limp.

Investigators are asking anyone who might be able to identify the suspect based on the police sketch to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or dial #377 on a cellphone.