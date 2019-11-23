Teen pedestrian killed in Fort Saskatchewan

A 15-year-old boy was struck and killed in a Fort Saskatchewan intersection early Saturday.

The boy was a pedestrian, crossing at an intersection of Highway 21 and 84th Street when he was allegedly struck by a vehicle driven by a 54-year-old woman, said RCMP Const. Patrick Lambert.

Officers were called to the scene at about 6 a.m., Lambert said.

The boy was transported to hospital but died of his injuries.

"Drugs and alcohol are not considered factors at this time," said Lambert, who added that the matter remains under investigation.

The area remained impassable to traffic late Saturday morning, and Lambert said police are asking motorists to find alternate routes to avoid the area.

Fort Saskatchewan is about 35 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.