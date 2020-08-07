Teen charged with manslaughter in shooting death of 10-year-old boy in Maskwacis, Alta.

A 13-year-old boy from Maskwacis, Alta., has been charged with manslaughter following the shooting death of a 10-year-old inside a home.

At 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Maskwacis RCMP were called to a report of a gunshot in a residence in the community, located about 70 kilometres south of Edmonton.

Police and emergency services found a boy dead in the home, according to an RCMP news release. A teen was taken into custody at the scene.

Following an autopsy, RCMP's Major Crimes Unit laid a charge of manslaughter with a firearm. Police say the victim and accused will not be named and no further details will be provided.

"Our focus is to continue to support the family and the community overall, which has been extremely impacted," Staff Sergeant Dwayne Moore, Maskwacis RCMP's acting detachment commander, said in the news release.

The accused is expected in court on Sept. 2 in Wetaskiwin.