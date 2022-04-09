Teen hospitalized in critical condition after assault outside Edmonton high school

Police are investigating after an assault outside an Edmonton high school sent a teen to hospital in critical condition.

Police said in a news release that there were reports of an assault near McNally High School in the Forest Heights neighbourhood of Edmonton around 2:45 p.m. Friday afternoon.

An Edmonton Fire Rescue Services unit attended the scene and treated the victim — a male youth — and once EMS arrived, he was transported to hospital. The victim remains in hospital in stable, but critical condition, police said.

A spokesperson for Alberta Health Services also confirmed to CBC News a teenage male was taken to hospital by EMS in critical, life-threatening condition.

Jaydaan Bayne, a former student who lives near the school, said there was a crowd of people near the bus stop Friday afternoon when he saw police cars arrive on the scene, followed by a fire truck and EMS.

"They got a stretcher, they pulled the kid up onto the stretcher ... they gave him chest compressions the whole time into the ambulance," he recalled.

Bayne said the ambulance had a police escort as it headed off.

Police said no further information is available at this time.