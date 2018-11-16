Teen found guilty of manslaughter in killing of Mac's store clerk

An Edmonton teenager was convicted of manslaughter Friday for his role in the killing of a Mac's store clerk.

The boy, who was 13 the night two Mac's store employees were killed in separate robberies in December 2015, was found not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Ricky Cenabre.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Donna Shelley instead convicted the teen of manslaughter.

The killer, who is now 16 and can only be identified by his initials G.S., showed no reaction in the prisoner's box when the judge read her decision.

G.S. has already pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of another Mac's store employee, Karanpal Bhangu, who was killed earlier the same night. He also pleaded guilty to four other charges, including robbery while using a prohibited or restricted weapon and wearing a mask or disguise to commit an offence.

In June, co-accused Laylin Delorme was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder. He is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

The third man charged, Colton Steinhauer, faces a double first-degree murder trial scheduled for April 2019.

The judge noted Friday there was no evidence presented at trial about the nature of the teen's relationship to the two older men, or how he got involved in the robberies. Shelley also said she heard no evidence about any discussions that took place among the trio between the first and second robberies. She said there was no proof beyond a reasonable doubt that G.S. walked into the second store with the idea of committing murder.

Surveillance video shows G.S. had his back turned when Bhangu was shot. The judge said it's possible the teen did not know the shots hit the clerk. Video from the second store shows G.S. had already left the store when Cenabre was shot.

"I have considerable doubt about his involvement in the planning of the robberies," Shelley said. "Given his age ... I cannot accept that his continued participation by entering the second Mac's store 15 minutes later was the result of a carefully thought out analysis."

Sentencing date still to be set

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the maximum penalty for manslaughter is three years in custody. G.S. has been in custody since he was arrested on Dec. 18, 2015, a few hours after the robberies.

Outside court, defence lawyer Akram Attia said he plans to argue that G.S. should get credit for time already served. That could mean the teen would be released from custody soon after he is sentenced.

Defence lawyers Akram Attia and Jacqueline Leblanc say they will now focus on preparing for the sentencing hearing. (Janice Johnston/CBC News )

A date for sentencing will be set on Dec. 7.

Attia said he hopes his young client will be able to turn his life around.

"He's a young man that's lost the formative years of his life being in custody," Attia said. "We're trying to get him to reconnect with some older family members that I think will be a very positive influence moving forward."