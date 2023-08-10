Edmonton-area competitors capture medals at world dog agility championships

Alberta was well-represented as Team Canada earned 15 medals at the World Agility Championships in Newark, U.K., last week.

The team consists of 25 people including medical staff and coaches. About half of the team comes from the Edmonton region.

Agility competitions see handlers guide their dogs through obstacle courses. The competition is scored on time and accuracy.

Kassandra Harink from Millet, a town 40 kilometres south of Edmonton, was at the championships with her dog Blaze and won a gold medal in the individual all-around category with a 60-centimetre jump height.

Blaze and Harink also captured a silver and bronze medal in other categories.

Kassandra Harink competed with her border collie, Blaze, who came home with a gold, silver, and bronze medal. (Submitted by Kassandra Harink)

Being fairly new to the agility community, Harink said she did not expect to win.

"I cried a lot," Harink said. "I didn't go in with any expectations so being able to come out with a first overall was pretty amazing experience."

According to Christina Sanders, the regional director for Alberta and the N.W.T. at the Agility Association of Canada, Alberta is considered a "hotbed of agility."

That's because while B.C. and Ontario have the two largest populations of those who compete, Alberta, and Edmonton specifically, has the highest number of competitors who apply, make, and do well on the world stage.

"Some years, half of the people that made the world team were actually from Edmonton and surrounding areas, and it's been that way for almost a decade now or at least a decade," said Sanders.

For competitive agility trainers, the regional championships are a feeder event to national championships, which often have world team tryouts.

Competitors can get points for their successes on their courses before it goes through an application process to get to worlds.

Christina Sanders is the regional director for Alberta and N.W.T. at the Agility Association of Canada. She competed in the 2016 world agility championships with her dog Quasi. (Submitted by Christina Sanders)

Anneli Hilton is a long-time competitor who competed in the world championships in the past and runs a dog training and agility business in Edmonton. She said besides the competitive nature of the games, it's a good opportunity for people to bond with their dogs.

"That's our Olympics, really. That's what we work for. You're just so proud to carry your flag on your back and compete with your best friend," said Hilton.

In her first international competition with her border collie Epi, Sarah McLeod placed second overall in biathlon and came home with a silver medal.

McLeod says after qualifying to compete at the world championships last August at Canadian nationals, she and her dog have been prepping for the event for almost a year with drills and fitness exercises to keep in shape.

"You almost get paranoid cautious," said McLeod, who was vigilant in making sure her dog didn't get injured before the championships.

Sarah McLeod and her seven-year-old female border collie, Epi. They won second overall in the biathlon at the 2023 World Agility Championships last week. (Submitted by Sarah McLeod)

The two-day process of getting to the U.K. with a dog is stressful, said McLeod.

There's a lot of paperwork involved and since the competition was in a rabies-free country, the competing dogs need medical clearance before they can enter the country and the team could not fly to the U.K. directly. However, the hard work paid off.

McLeod said Europe is has more advanced course design and there were lessons learned in the competition, but overall Edmonton is at the cutting-edge of the sport.

"If you're a newbie in the sport, you're very fortunate to be in Edmonton," she said. "You're working with people that know the sport inside out and backwards. And you're following the most modern handling techniques."