Teachers association concerned about testing and teachers after curriculum review released

The Alberta Teachers Association is sounding the alarm about "regressive style policies" after recent curriculum recommendations from the province.

ATA president Jason Schilling said after taking time to review the 26 recommendations put forward by the government last week he is worried about the impacts these policies could have on students.

"The [kindergarten to Grade 4] curriculum that was developed, prior to the government dissolving the memorandum of understanding we had for our partnership, really put in a nice, modern-style curriculum that we were moving forward," Schilling said. "We don't want to see changes in the curriculum that have some sort of regression."

A week after Education Minister Adriana Lagrange announced the 26 recommendations from the provincial curriculum review, the ATA said it was now able to do a closer analysis.

The ATA was given no advanced notice that the announcement was coming, Schilling said in a news release.

Bill Schlacht, a principal with Elk Island Public School, (Dave Bajer/CBC)

Overall, the ATA gave the province mixed reviews, saying the report could lead to fewer teachers in the system and a return to standardized testing in early grades. Schilling said the tests were eliminated after parents and teachers raised concerns about the added stress.

He also questioned what information can actually be learned from standardized test results.

"Any standardized test is simply a snapshot of that student at that moment in time," Schilling said. "The curriculum is so wide compared to that little slice of time. So, the concern about that was the cost factor, the time factor and the stress that you're putting little Grade 3 kids under."

Schilling, who is also a Grade 12 teacher, said teachers worry about focusing too much on teaching to the test.

Bill Schlacht, a principal with Elk Island Public School, also didn't support the idea of increasing standardized testing.

Jenz Foxford doesn't want to see additional standardized testing, especially in early grades. (Dave Bajer/CBC)

"What we have now, it's just another tool that we use," Schlacht said. "We assess kids in a variety of different ways … we assess kids with products they produce, we assess kids through observation and there's a lot of assessment today that is hands on."

Schlacht said teachers should have played a bigger role in the consultation process.

Jenz Foxford's daughter is in Grade 2 at Coronation School. He thinks it's time for a modernized approach in the classroom.

"Sometimes I find the basics, well, it's just that … it's the basics," Foxford said. "It doesn't really set them up for success in the future, like how to manage their life, communication skills and that sort of thing."

Foxford said he struggled with test taking as a young student and likes the fact that a variety of learning strategies are used in classes.

"All kids are different and unique in the way they learn. Sometimes I find that they just kind of put everything into one isolated box and say all kids should learn that way," Foxford said.

"I think more artist expression, things that just allow the kid to be themselves and show the true nature of how they are is more beneficial and gets kids out of their shell."