Former teacher argues ex-girlfriend set him up to be charged for child porn possession

A former Spruce Grove, Alta., high school teacher argues that child pornography found on his computer may have been planted there by his ex-girlfriend.

Court of King's Bench Justice Kent Davidson heard closing arguments Friday in Christopher Giauque's trial for one count of possession of child pornography.

Giauque, 35, was teaching at Spruce Grove Composite High School in 2019 when he was charged.

The school is part of the Parkland School Division. Giauque is no longer teaching for the division, a spokesperson said.

The trial began in April with testimony from Giauque's ex-girlfriend Reina Grimaldo, who lived with him between 2014 and 2018.

They broke up and got back together twice before she moved out for the final time. Court heard that after the final break-up, Grimaldo visited Giauque's home on multiple occasions.

In 2019, Grimaldo reported finding material she believed was child porn on Giauque's computer. She told court she discovered the videos and pictures in a folder titled "best vids" on her then-boyfriend's computer.

Court heard that police recovered 40 photos and over 300 videos meeting the definition of child pornography from Giauque's devices.

Court also heard there were over 240,000 images and over 900 videos that were deemed to potentially feature youths. It was not possible to determine their ages.

Grimaldo testified she waited to report what she found to police because Giauque had been emotionally abusive, and because she didn't think she'd be believed.

Did someone else have access?

Giauque's defence lawyer Will van Engen argued Friday that there is reasonable doubt that his client knew the child porn was on his devices.

"Christopher Giauque denied categorically ever intentionally downloading child pornography," he said, describing his client's testimony as credible.

"He is adamant that he did not knowingly possess the material so we have to look at who else had access."

Van Engen said there are two possible theories as to what happened, both of which involve Grimaldo.

He said it's possible Giauque inadvertently downloaded the child porn material amid a mass download of other porn, and that his client didn't view everything he downloaded.

He added that some of the websites Giauque accessed on his devices do feature child pornography, but also have content featuring adults.

He said this explains a history of online searches for those sites along with phrases such as "young teens" and "teen girl."

"Mr. Giauque was interested in teenage girls, but teenage girls who were 18 and 19 years old," van Engen said.

He said that if the child pornography was already on Giauque's devices, Grimaldo could have discovered it while snooping on his computer for evidence that he'd been cheating on her, and put it in a folder to use against him at a later opportunity.

Van Engen said the other possibility is that Grimaldo downloaded the child porn herself and placed it on Giauque's computer.

'Incapable of being believed'

Crown prosecutor Craig Krieger said the defence's theory that Giauque was unaware of such a large volume of child porn on his devices, and that Grimaldo may have executed a plot to get revenge on him, was unlikely.

"All of that is literally unbelievable, as in incapable of being believed," Krieger said in his closing argument.

Krieger argued that the evidence shows Giauque was interested in material depicting girls and young women between the ages of 12 and 22.

He said someone interested in child porn can also be interested in adult material.

"He was, at the best, indifferent as to whether or not the people depicted were 12 or 22," Krieger said. "He wanted it all and he wasn't that particular."

He argued Davidson could convict Giauque by considering the volume of child porn discovered, that it was found on multiple devices, and that there were repeated visits to websites where child porn is featured.

Krieger said it would have taken long-term planning and a lack of sophistication for Grimaldo to download child porn files and then plant them in an easily found folder on Giauque's computer desktop.

He said it's also impossible that Giauque didn't notice any of the child porn present on his devices between 2017 and 2019, when they were seized by police.

"He is still guilty if he knew he had acquired child pornography and failed to get rid of it," he said.

Davidson reserved his decision, and said he expects to deliver it in September.