Tawatinâ Bridge connection marks a milestone in Edmonton LRT expansion

The connection of the Tawatinâ Bridge this week marked a major step reached in Edmonton's LRT expansion.

On Thursday, TransEd, a consortium of companies constructing the line, announced the bridge spanning the north and south banks over the North Saskatchewan River had been connected. The southeast Valley Line is 13 kilometres connecting the Mill Woods neighbourhood to downtown Edmonton.

This $1.8-billion LRT line is expected to open in summer or fall 2021, six months later than the original projections for December 2020.

This is due to construction delays like a large concrete mass found nine metres below the surface of the North Saskatchewan River, which was found during the Tawatinâ Bridge's construction.

Construction crews are now working on installing two sets of tracks and the Overhead Catenary System (OCS) that will power the train, the city said.