Seven restaurants and HIV Edmonton team up to raise money, awareness

An event being billed as the city's tastiest fundraiser plans to raise money and awareness about HIV in Edmonton.

Seven local restaurants are teaming up with HIV Edmonton for a second straight year to raise money for the agency's client food program. They also hope to tackle the stigma around people with HIV working in the food industry.

"So really helping people understand that HIV is not a risk in the food industry, and it's not something that people should be ashamed of or be worried about," said Lauren Keegan, director of public engagement at HIV Edmonton.

'Diminish all those fears'

Contrary to some people's beliefs, the virus cannot be transmitted through food preparation, or by sharing food, Keegan said.

A survey done by Leger Marketing found that only half of Canadians would knowingly share food with or eat food prepared by someone who is HIV positive.

"I think it helps open up that dialogue so we can really normalize conversations around people living with HIV, as well as diminish all those fears that may exist still," Keegan said.

May 1 - save the date for our most delicious event of the year - A Taste for Life! Head out for dinner with family, friends, and colleagues at one of our participating Taste restaurants on May 1 and 25% of the proceeds will be donated to our food program! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yeg</a> <a href="https://t.co/PMZxtOs71X">pic.twitter.com/PMZxtOs71X</a> —@HIVEdmonton The seven restaurants taking part in the May 1 A Taste for Life fundraiser are Bete Africa, Cafe Blackbird, Cartago, The Common, Club 9910, High Level Diner and Otto Food & Drink.

"We are one of the new additions this year," said Zakk Brown, chef at Cartago in the Forest Heights neighbourhood. "We're really excited to be a part of it. We want to do our part to help reduce the stigma."

'People dine out, so our clients can dine in'

The money raised will benefit HIV Edmonton's food program, which helps provide clients three meals a week.

"We're excited to have people dine out, so our clients can dine in," said Keegan. "We have a collective kitchen where people learn some cooking skills, some financial literacy, and all of that is part of our food program. And the money raised from A Taste for Life goes directly to that program."

HIV Edmonton client Richard Lafreniere helps prepare lunch in the kitchen. (Min Dhariwal CBC )

Richard Lafreniere has been a client at HIV Edmonton since he contracted the virus in 2010.

"It helps our budget with cooking class and everything over the year, and it's the best program we've had in the last six or seven years," he said. "I hope it keeps going just like this every year."

Cartago and the other participating restaurants are currently taking reservations for the May 1 fundraiser.