'Tar-like substance' seeping out of ground among environmental concerns at Alberta park

The Alberta government is trying to identify the risks and liabilities of continuing to operate an Edmonton-area park in the river valley, tender documents show.

The province recently posted a request for proposals (RFP) for a phase two environmental assessment of the Strathcona Science Provincial Park, just east of Edmonton.

A phase one environmental site assessment, conducted last year, revealed environmental concerns over potentially harmful contaminants in the park.

The RFP's project description said Alberta Parks has concerns about contaminants, walking paths collapsing into abandoned mine shafts and "an unknown, black, tar-like substance" seeping out of the ground in various spots.

"The source of the seep is uncertain and there are concerns that this substance may pose a risk to park users," the document says.

The province is looking to hire a company for a five-month contract to identify contaminants that "may pose an unacceptable risk to the public" and establish remediation options, including cost estimates.

Strathcona Science Provincial Park is in Strathcona County, beside the North Saskatchewan River. (David Bajer/CBC)

Pam Davidson, the press secretary for the ministry of Forestry and Parks, said the results of the assessment will inform future park management approaches.

Coal mining and dumping

Before the land was turned into a park, it had a long history of industrial activity.

The Great West Coal Company operated the Black Diamond Coal Mine on the site during the first half of the 20th century. Educational signs at the park show many coal mines were located in the area, along both sides of the river valley.

Coal mining was common in Edmonton's river valley during the 20th century. (Trevor Wilson/CBC)

According to the RFP, the area was also used for sand and gravel extraction, a concrete plant, industrial waste disposal and a landfill.

The first environmental assessment explains that in 1971, the City of Edmonton and Strathcona County agreed to run a sanitary landfill there, putting waste into areas that had already been excavated.

The landfill accepted household and commercial waste. While it's unknown whether toxic substances were dumped there, the phase one assessment says the historic landfill is an environmental concern because leachate from the former dump may be coming out of the ground and entering the river.

John Ashton, who was the Progressive Conservative MLA for Edmonton-Ottewell during the 1970s, lobbied to have the messy area cleaned up and turned into a park. During this decade, with money from the Heritage Savings Trust Fund, the Capital City Recreation Park was developed in the river valley.

A deteriorated sign in Rundle Park stands by the footbridge that leads to Strathcona Science Provincial Park. (Madeleine Cummings/CBC)

In the eastern park, the government went a step further by creating a museum with six octagonal science pavilions. The buildings, connected to each other via pathways through a central courtyard, held interactive displays about natural resources.

According to a supplement published in the Edmonton Journal, the provincial park opened to the public in July of 1980.

"They were beautiful exhibits in these places, but the trouble is, as I understand it, that they couldn't get people to come," Ashton said.

The pavilions closed in 1988, according to a 1999 article in the Edmonton Journal, and the park's archeological centre closed in 1991.

A boarded-up building at Strathcona Science Provincial Park is covered with graffiti. (Madeleine Cummings/CBC)

The next year, according to an article in the Sherwood Park News, a man walking his dog found a smelly substance leaching out of the ground.

The substance was believed to include cancer-causing benzene and other hydrocarbons. That prompted officials to fence off the southern part of the park and monitor the pollutants.

Hope for the future

These days, the park is home to the Sunridge Ski Area, the Edmonton Nordic Ski Club's Biathlon Centre and the Strathcona Remote Control Flyers Association.

Chuck Francis, who flies remote-controlled planes at the park whenever weather permits, said he's not concerned about what's underground.

He said he has bushwacked throughout the park to retrieve errant planes, and has never smelled gas or come across tar-like substances.

Rocky Feroe and Eric Gormley watch birds at Strathcona Science Provincial Park. (Madeleine Cummings/CBC)

Whatever the assessment turns up, he said he hopes the club can still fly in the park since they haven't been able to find any other place suitable.

"I certainly hope they don't decide to shut the facility down — that would be devastating," he said.

Rocky Feroe with the River Valley Conservation Coalition said she's glad the provincial government is having an environmental assessment done and would love to see the naturalization of the area continue.

"I feel more hope than anything for restoration of the area," she said.