UCP MLA apologizes for flipping off NDP staffer in Alberta legislature

Alberta Health Minister Sarah Hoffman called out a United Conservative Party MLA who she says flipped off one of her employees on Wednesday.

In a tweet, Hoffman said Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo MLA Tany Yao gave one of her employees the finger in the Alberta Legislature Building.

Last year, UCP leader Jason Kenney said he wants to "raise the bar" when it comes to decorum in the legislature.

Hey <a href="https://twitter.com/jkenney?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jkenney</a>, if decorum is so important to you, why did <a href="https://twitter.com/TanyYao?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tanyyao</a> feel it was appropriate to give one of my staff the finger in the hallway at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ableg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ableg</a> today. Apparently he was supposed to pass it on to me... —@shoffmanAB

Yao apologized to Hoffman over Twitter shortly after she tweeted about the incident.

He said the gesture was meant as a joke, but it was inappropriate.

"I apologize wholeheartedly and without reservation for this," Yao tweeted.