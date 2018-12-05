Skip to Main Content
UCP MLA apologizes for flipping off NDP staffer in Alberta legislature
New

UCP MLA apologizes for flipping off NDP staffer in Alberta legislature

Alberta Health Minister Sarah Hoffman called out a United Conservative Party MLA who she says flipped off one of her employees on Tuesday.

'I apologize wholeheartedly and without reservation for this,' Yao tweeted

CBC News ·
Tany Yao quickly apologized to Alberta Health Minister Sarah Hoffman after she says he gave one of her employees the finger on Wednesday. (Wildrose)

Alberta Health Minister Sarah Hoffman called out a United Conservative Party MLA who she says flipped off one of her employees on Wednesday.

In a tweet, Hoffman said Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo MLA Tany Yao gave one of her employees the finger in the Alberta Legislature Building.

Last year, UCP leader Jason Kenney said he wants to "raise the bar" when it comes to decorum in the legislature.

Yao apologized to Hoffman over Twitter shortly after she tweeted about the incident.

He said the gesture was meant as a joke, but it was inappropriate.

"I apologize wholeheartedly and without reservation for this," Yao tweeted.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|