Tany Yao running again for Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo after UCP board removes candidate

United Conservative Party MLA Tany Yao will once again run for the Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo seat in the upcoming provincial election.

The Saturday announcement comes after Zulkifl Mujahid was removed from the candidacy by the party's provincial board. Mujahid, who won a December nomination race against the incumbent Yao, has been named in legal matters that will be ongoing during the election period.

Danielle Smith appointed Yao after consultation with local party members, UCP spokesperson Dave Prisco said in an email sent Saturday.

The Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo UCP Constituency Association said earlier this week the board had given the party a list of potential replacement candidates.

Yao has represented the riding since 2015, having previously worked as a paramedic firefighter.

Smith has said she intends to call the election on May 1 for the fixed election date of May 29.

Although party rules say the leader can appoint four candidates in the province's 87 ridings, Prisco previously said the board has given her the authority to fill any vacancies that arrive before the election.

She has appointed four other candidates in the lead up to the election.

Calgary-North East MLA Rajan Sawhney was appointed as the candidate for Calgary-North West after current MLA and Environment Minister Sonya Savage opted not to seek re-election.

When Finance Minister Travis Toews announced he wasn't running again, Smith appointed entrepreneur Ron Wiebe as the candidate in Grande Prairie-Wapiti.

Lethbridge-West UCP candidate Torry Tanner stepped aside last month after she published a video accusing teachers of sharing pornographic material and changing children's names and gender markers in school without parental permission. Smith appointed registered nurse Cheryl Seaborn to replace Tanner.

Smith appointed business owner Joseph Angeles as the candidate in Edmonton-South after previous nominee Tunde Obasan stepped aside for personal reasons.