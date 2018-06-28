'A moment in progress': Alberta's Tantoo Cardinal invited to join Oscars academy

Tantoo Cardinal says her invitation to the Oscars academy represents a shift toward increased cultural diversity at the star-studded event.

The Alberta-born Cree/Métis actor is among 928 new members — from diverse backgrounds and dozens of countries — who were invited this week by the film academy to join its ranks.

Cardinal said she is proud to be lending her vote to the academy.

"There has been a cry out for more diversity at the Oscars and kind of all over in our society, actually," Cardinal said in an interview Thursday with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"There is a lot imbalance that has to be looked at."

For years, the awards show has been the target of public backlash around a lack of racial and gender diversity within both the academy and the red carpet nominees.

Since the #OscarsSoWhite backlash started in 2015, the academy has come under intense scrutiny. In 2016, it pledged to double the number of female and minority members by 2020.

If every prospective member accepts this week's invitation, the academy's overall membership will rise to 31 per cent female and 16 per cent persons of colour, the group said in a statement.

Cardinal, who learned about her invitation through a text from her cousin in her hometown of Fort McMurray, said she is pleased the academy is attempting to keep its commitment.

"I think the academy is trying to get a real broad spectrum of people involved so that the stories that are being brought forward at the Oscars, and being brought forward into prominence, have a broader base of people bringing them to the surface," Cardinal said.

"I think it's really important to recognize that we have all kinds of people and all kinds of stories and there is interest in a diversity of stories."

'A moment in progress'

The new list from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences also includes Winnipeg filmmaker Guy Maddin, Toronto-born actor Alison Pill and Toronto producer J. Miles Dale.

Cardinal, who has been awarded the Order of Canada and has received countless accolades for her performances and contributions to the Indigenous community, said the invitation is an important symbolic gesture.

Indigenous people have been breaking barriers as filmmakers, actors and storytellers, and Hollywood is starting to take notice, she said.

"It's a moment in progress," Cardinal said.

"Our voices have to be brought forward. It's happening and that's very exciting so this just another part of that movement."