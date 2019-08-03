Tales of hail: Wild weather sweeps through Edmonton region
Thunderstorms brought significant hail to most of Edmonton Friday night as much of the surrounding region was under a severe thunderstorm warning or watch.
A tornado watch for the Edmonton area was lifted just before 9 p.m. Friday.
Golf-ball sized hail was reported in some parts of the region and some Edmontonians lost electricity due to multiple outages in the city.
Huge hail in the west end <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCEdmonton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCEdmonton</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ctvedmonton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ctvedmonton</a> <a href="https://t.co/MS6bJwz1Ob">pic.twitter.com/MS6bJwz1Ob</a>—@lmayo_leslie
<a href="https://twitter.com/CBCEdmonton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCEdmonton</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ctvedmonton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ctvedmonton</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/weathernetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@weathernetwork</a> <br><br>Hail Edmonton west-end. <a href="https://t.co/83q4LVEbOt">pic.twitter.com/83q4LVEbOt</a>—@Infectedbyzomb1
Little hail in Highlands tonight <a href="https://t.co/p4oMfOkJrC">pic.twitter.com/p4oMfOkJrC</a>—@Howl_it
