Tales of hail: Wild weather sweeps through Edmonton region

Thunderstorms brought significant hail to most of Edmonton Friday night as much of the surrounding region was under a severe thunderstorm warning or watch.

A tornado watch for the Edmonton area was lifted just before 9 p.m. Friday.

Golf-ball sized hail was reported in some parts of the region and some Edmontonians lost electricity due to multiple outages in the city.

Huge hail in the west end <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCEdmonton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCEdmonton</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ctvedmonton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ctvedmonton</a> <a href="https://t.co/MS6bJwz1Ob">pic.twitter.com/MS6bJwz1Ob</a> —@lmayo_leslie