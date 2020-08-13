They couldn't say apples or zucchini in English. Now they sell both — and everything in between

When Halimah Bekfalouni arrived in Edmonton as a Syrian refugee three years ago, she didn't know a word of English.

Now she and her husband, Ahmad Hassan El-Akdy, have opened Veggie Palace, a fresh produce shop in north Edmonton's Glengarry neighbourhood.

It was her husband, who used to own a bakery, who had the idea to open the veggie store, Bekfalouni said Thursday on CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"He was just pushing and I said yes," she said.

Veggie Palace, located at 9026 132nd Ave., started two months ago with only tomatoes and cucumbers but now the store has now expanded to offer everything from apples to zucchini.

El-Akdy picks up fresh produce twice each week, driving to suppliers in cities including Kelowna, B.C., and Medicine Hat, Alta.

The couple, along with four sons, came to Canada as sponsored refugees in September 2017.

The road to Canada was long. Bekfalouni and her family left Syria when fighting increased and ended up living in Lebanon for seven years before eventually coming to Canada.

Bekfalouni said the first days in Canada were not easy.

"It was very hard," she told Edmonton AM. "We come to Canada and we didn't understand any letters, no English. The first two years in Canada was very difficult. We don't understand what people talk or say."

With the help of her sponsors, Bekfalouni enrolled in English classes.

"I started going to school and the first months, I cried every day because I didn't understand anything," she said. "But I said 'Stop.' And I started learning and I talked to people and I started to make friends."

Things have improved since those first days in Canada, Bekfalouni said. She still misses her life in Syria and in Lebanon, but said she feels welcome in Edmonton and she envisions a bright future for her four boys.

"I want my family to grow up in Canada. We come to Canada for work, for jobs, for a future for my kids," Bekfalouni said. "When I come to Canada, I saw the future as black. Now, I see my future as good because we work together."