Syrian refugee family reflects on 5 years of life in Edmonton

When she arrived in Canada five years ago, Sali Al-Masalma was confused about her new home and nervous for her first day of school.

Sali's family was part of a wave of people that came to Canada from Syria in 2015 and 2016 as refugees fleeing civil war.

Since then, Sali has grown into a 15-year-old accomplished student at Ross Shepherd High School. Reflecting on the past five years, she said she experienced a difficult culture shock when she was just 10 years old.

"It took me about one to two years to fully learn English, because as a shy person, I didn't want to say a word to anybody because I was afraid of making any mistakes," Sali said in an interview with CBC's Radio Active on Monday.

"I definitely did try my best to just make my grades higher, and taking every opportunity I could to better myself, just to get ahold of my dreams and be the person I want to be."

After a lot of hard work, Sali and her sister Hala, 13, are now top students in their class with dreams of pursuing work as a dentist and doctor respectively, once they've finished school. Sali said she's even confident enough now in her language skills that she often helps her parents to translate paperwork and emails.

"They have sacrificed for us a lot," Sali said. "I just feel really happy whenever they ask me to help."

Both Sali and Hala say they miss their family in Syria and the memories they have there. Hala remembers they would often have large gatherings to celebrate special occasions like Eid, the likes of which just don't happen in their new home.

"We would celebrate holidays and just always be together," Hala said.

Suzanne Gross, a community relations advisor with the Edmonton Mennonite Centre for Newcomers, has worked to help support the Al-Masalma family ever since they arrived.

The centre offers language classes for newcomers, and worked with schools to ensure the children were transitioning well.

Gross said it's been amazing to watch Sali and Hala's parents learn English to better advocate for their children, adding that to see how far their whole family has come shows what can be accomplished with a drive to learn and a community actively helping families find their footing.

"The family clearly demonstrates that they did the work themselves, and found the resilience and the desire to really pursue their dreams," Gross said.

Sali and Hala's experiences are indicative of what most other Syrian families have gone through since coming to Edmonton, Gross said. What's really helped make for a smooth transition have been large events bringing other communities out together at parks and galleries, or even just families inviting newcomers to Canada over for holidays like a Thanksgiving dinner, Gross said.

This all gave families a chance to get to know one another as people and share their stories, Gross said. Five years on, after these events worked to try and foster a greater sense of community, Sali and Hala say they feel at home in Edmonton

"It feels like a place I belong in," Sali said. "I do definitely feel homesick sometimes, but that's pretty normal because who doesn't miss the place they grew up in."