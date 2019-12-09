Number of syphilis cases in Alberta continues to rise during outbreak

The number of syphilis cases in Alberta continues to rise, with the province in the midst of another outbreak.

A total of 1,536 cases of infectious syphilis were reported in the province in 2018.

So far in 2019, there have been 1,753 cases in Alberta, with 68 per cent of them in the Edmonton area.

By comparison, in 2014 there were 160 cases of syphilis in all of Alberta.

"These numbers are much higher than they were just a number of years ago, and that is particularly concerning," said Dr. Christopher Sikora, medical officer of health for the Edmonton zone.

Sikora released the latest numbers in a notice sent to health-care providers dated Nov. 27.

In the notice, he called on doctors and nurses to seek permission to ask patients about their sexual histories and to recommend testing where necessary, as a way to "help control this outbreak."

More cases of congenital syphilis

Cases of congenital syphilis, where a pregnant woman passes the infection on to her unborn child, are also increasing.

Since 2014, there have been 61 cases of congenital syphilis, with 38 of those cases occurring this year. Of those, 31 have been in the Edmonton area.

"That is very concerning," Sikora told CBC News on Monday. "Congenital syphilis is something that can have very poor birth outcomes."

The infection can cause an unborn child to be stillborn, or suffer neurological or liver damage.

Pregnant women who are at risk should be tested several times during their pregnancies, he said.