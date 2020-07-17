Sylvan Lake to clamp down on beach crowds with increased enforcement

After beachgoers flocked to the shores of Sylvan Lake on Saturday, prompting concerns around the spread of COVID-19, the central Alberta town is clamping down on crowds with increased enforcement.

Starting this weekend, the town is introducing new measures to contend with overcrowding on the waterfront, including an increased police presence on the beach.

The town is looking to prevent a repeat of last weekend when the beachfront community west of Red Deer was packed. Hundreds of visitors gathered on the sand, with many seemingly breaking physical-distancing rules.

"The Town of Sylvan Lake is aware that our waterfront, on Saturday, July 11, was at or near a maximum capacity, and that members of the public were concerned with public health and physical distancing practices, or lack thereof," town officials said in a news release Friday.

"We do not believe any ill-will was intended on July 11, with respect to the crowding. However, visitors must be more vigilant about respecting health and safety rules regardless of the circumstances."

Sylvan Lake today - my anxiety was a tad high today😬 Don’t think we’ll be going back. I felt like a Covidiot today 🤦🏻‍♀️ <a href="https://t.co/ncYWBINIMO">pic.twitter.com/ncYWBINIMO</a> —@papercandie

On Friday, the town said there will be additional RCMP officers monitoring the beach. At least 10 officers are expected to be on duty throughout the weekend.

Bylaw and peace officers will also patrol the area to enforce municipal regulations and hand out free face masks, as needed.

New signs will be installed to reinforce public health orders. New parking restrictions will also be enforced.

Electronic signs near the town entrance will warn visitors when the waterfront has reached near capacity. Once waterfront parking lots hit capacity, they will be closed until 6 p.m. that evening.

Town officials will be monitoring the crowds this weekend to ensure the new strategy is working.

In the meantime, visitors who find the beach too crowded for comfort are being asked to turn around and return at another time.

The crowds last weekend triggered an outcry on social media and prompted a stern warning from town officials who asked the province for enforcement help and urged rule-breakers to stay off their beach.

In a news conference Thursday, Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, said several Alberta beach towns are struggling with similar concerns.

HInshaw said the province has met with town officials from Alberta Beach, Chestermere and Sylvan Lake and provided them enforcement advice.

She urged the towns to be vigilant, but also encouraged Albertans to take responsibility for their health as they vacation close to home this summer.

"I want to say that I sympathize with Albertans who want to spend our limited lovely summer days at a beach," Hinshaw said.

"But what we heard really clearly from all three of those towns is the need for additional guidance, so we are preparing a beach guidance document that will give more specific outlines of what's expected.

Hinshaw said the province and town officials talked about helping people plan in advance and prepare back-up ideas if the beach is already crowded when they arrive.

"We are continuing to work with them, and continuing to think about solutions that can work."