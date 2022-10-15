Sylvan Lake recovery centre amplifies need for more facilities in rural Alberta, expert says

An organization that provides addiction recovery for women and their children has acquired an 80-acre property on Sylvan Lake.

Adeara is a privately funded organization that provides long-term, in-residence addiction recovery for women in Edmonton. The organization has been around since 1998 and was formerly known as the Edmonton Dream Centre.

Benoit Trudeau is an urban planner focused on affordable housing. He spoke on behalf of Adeara and says the program often garners positive life-changing results.

"Adeara has over 80 per cent success rate since 2000, which is exceptional. The girls get cooking lessons, and if there's interest, the girls can get schooling and increase their level of education," Trudeau explained.

Currently, Adeara only operates facilities out of Edmonton and runs purely on donations.

The 80-acre property is on the east side of Sylvan Lake in Lacombe County near Jarvis Bay Provincial Park and the Summer Village of Birchcliff.

In 2019 the previous owner died. She left the property in her will to be sold to a faith-based non-profit focused on serving women in need.

Adeara applied to be considered for the sale and was approved for the $2.5-million purchase of the land, a four-level home and 2,000-square-foot chapel.

The 80-acre property features a four-level home with a chapel on the top floor. (Submitted by Benoît Trudeau)

Trudeau says the acreage will be different from the other properties run by the organization.

"Knowing [the previous owner] she would have loved for that property to be for girls to be there and rehabilitation.," Trudeau said.

Adeara's website says the Sylvan Lake property will be used for an in-patient program for 12 women and their children, which the organization hopes to expand in the near future.

The organization is looking to host retreats for current residents and alumni, and build more cabins, walking trails and spaces for therapy.

Resident concerns

Some residents in the area have not been keen on Adeara's plan for the property.

The land neighbours Camp Kannawin, Jarvis Bay Provincial Campground, and Sunnyside Christian Retreat, which some community members have taken issue with.

Kate Latos lives in the area with her three children and she has created a petition aiming to prevent the facility from using the property.

"We're worried about what happens when people choose to leave the program or they're sneaking out," Latos said.

She says she supports rehabilitation efforts and understands the need for such programs in the province, but worries about what this means for the community she lives in.

"It's introducing people that have different needs into our community that don't really fit the culture of children's camps," Latos told CBC.

In an email, Katherina Cummins, a woman who has lived in Birchcliff with her husband and three children for nine years, said "Sylvan Lake has been known as a town for all seasons and businesses and families will suffer financial as well as emotional stress."

Cummins also said she was worried that crime would rise in her community.

Tyler Lorentz, founder of Residents in Recovery, an organization that provides people with sober living programs and services says the response from the community is an example of "not in my backyard syndrome."

"It's pretty common to have community backlash, it's all based in fear and misinformation. To have a program like that in your community actually enhances the community," Lorentz said.

"You're going to be able to offer a treatment experience to individuals within your own community and therefore they're going to get healthier and better."

Lorentz says programs like Adeara's have long wait lists and implementing more facilities like these in rural areas could help reduce the backlog and streamline support.

The Summer Village of Birchcliff requested a report analyzing the potential impacts of the recovery centre, which was released in March.

The report, conducted by Collaborative Futures, considered potential impacts the centre could have on the community including density, traffic, crime, economy, esthetics, and more.

The 42-page report concluded "the community impacts from the proposed Recovery Centre are minimal to the Summer Village of Birchcliff."

Katherina Cummins is one of many residents lobbying to prevent Adeara from opening a recovery facility in Sylvan Lake. (Submitted by Katherina Cummins)

The impact report says that "based on the literature, the provision of affordable and supportive housing does not appear to impact surrounding property values or crime rates."

Lorentz says until people begin to understand these facilities are necessary and improve communities, people with addiction will continue to face stigma.

"Addiction issues are growing in every community throughout Alberta … the only way to curb that is to actually get more people healthy, the more people that we have healthy the less people we have in active addiction."