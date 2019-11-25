RCMP seek tips after Sylvan Lake, Alta., home broken into and used as party house

A home in Sylvan Lake, Alta., suffered substantial damage after it was broken into and used to host a party attended by more than 50 young people.

RCMP in the central Alberta town said they were alerted to the party at a home on Falcon Ridge Drive shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday.

In a Monday news release, RCMP said they made some arrests on the scene but have not yet laid any charges. They are looking for video or other identifying information about the individuals responsible for the break and enter.

Damage to the home would fall under the Criminal Code as mischief to property, RCMP said.

Sylvan Lake is located 25 kilometres west of Red Deer.