Sylvan Lake encourages weekday visits to avoid crowding

Sylvan Lake's mayor says the town is ready for its second pandemic summer, after beefing up enforcement.

Mayor Sean McIntyre said a trip to Sylvan Lake is an essential part of summer for many Albertans, but physical distancing is still essential in the beach town.

"We have an increased enforcement plan, extra signage," said McIntyre. "Just want to help people to enjoy this place and walk away with some warm memories."

Last summer, Sylvan Lake made headlines after images of the busy beachfront went viral on social media. McIntyre believes the photos made the crowds look worse than they were, but said the town has a plan to discourage crowding this year.

McIntyre says the town is taking an education first approach to enforcement.

"We don't want to ruin anybody's day," he said. "What we want to do is help them to enjoy responsibly and help the people beside them also enjoy Sylvan Lake responsibly."

Alberta's reopening plan could the see the province lift virtually all health restrictions in early July. McIntyre said he expects some people will still want to be cautious and hopes everyone will be respectful of each other.

'Be respectful'

Dianne Womacks agrees with McIntyre. She's lived in Sylvan Lake for 19 years and is still recovering from COVID-19, which she contracted in August.

Womacks said she is not personally ready to return to the beach just yet, but is pleased to see visitors arriving — and spreading out.

"Our businesses, our families, everybody desperately needs to move forward," she said. "But we still need to play carefully."

Children play on the beach at Sylvan Lake on a weekday afternoon. (Heather Marcoux/CBC News )

Womacks hopes everyone visiting is as cautious as possible, because after living through COVID-19 she wouldn't wish it on anybody.

"Be respectful of our community," she said. "Be respectful of our businesses, and all of the other people who are visiting them."

'Keeping our distance'

Calgarian Paul Ghataura says safety was top of mind for his family when he planned a weekday vacation at Sylvan Lake. For him the weekend is just too risky, but he found it easy to stay distanced on a week day.

"We've been keeping our distance. I mean, we were at our campsite. Didn't really associate with any other one," he said.

Like Ghataura, Edmontonian Anna Clemencao planned her family's days off strategically and found more than enough room on the beach to keep her family safe.

"I told them we have to come here on the weekday, not the weekends," she said.

Mayor McIntyre said those who don't mind crowds are still welcome to come Sylvan Lake on a Saturday, but "if you want to have a more relaxed and open experience, come during the week — plan those holidays strategically."