Central Alberta girl, 11, recovering after vicious dog attack

Animal services officers for the Town of Sylvan Lake have seized a dog after a brutal attack on an 11-year-old girl. Alberta Health Services has launched an investigation.

Jennifer Richardson told CBC News her daughter Londyn, who is in Grade 5, had gone to visit a friend in the Hewlett Park area on Friday afternoon when she was attacked by a large dog.

"Her friend opened the door, said 'My dog's crazy', and it went running down the stairs after her, jumped at her face right away and then went around and started biting the back of her leg."

Londyn, who also spoke with CBC News, said she thought she was going to die.

"It went behind me and grabbed my leg and then dragged me down the stairs and started tugging on me like a chew toy."

Londyn Richardson had 20 stitches in her leg after she was attacked by a dog. (Jennifer Richardson)

Richardson credits two men for saving her daughter after they heard her screaming and subdued the dog.

"As far as I know, two guys came running down the street," she said.

"It was like a 130-pound pit bull so they were both on there trying to grab it, they had to even tape up it's mouth, it was not letting go."

Richardson soon found out what had happened when police knocked on her door and said her daughter had been taken to hospital.

Londyn spent the next three nights in hospital where she had surgery and received 20 stitches to her leg.

"It was pretty bad," Richardson said. "I guess it was pretty close to her artery as well so it could have been life threatening."

Richardson said the attack has been traumatizing for her daughter.

"She has nightmares," Richardson said. "And being afraid, waking me up in the middle of the night because she sees the dog."

Despite the terrifying attack, the young girl is already overcoming her fears.

"I saw a dog at the hospital and I was petting it," said Londyn. "It was a big dog too and I still like dogs."

Jennifer Richardson and her daughter Londyn. (Jennifer Richardson)

Richardson isn't sure what will happen to the dog that attacked her daughter and is a bit conflicted over what should happen.

"It's really tough because I love animals," she said. "Sometimes it can be definitely the owners, and their fault for raising a dog like that."

Richardson hasn't spoken with the owners of the dog but Sylvan Lake communications officer Joanne Gaudet confirms they are cooperating with the investigation.

"The mixed breed dog remains impounded and is under quarantine while AHS is doing a behavioural assessment on the animal," she told CBC news Thursday.

Investigators will also look at the dog's history before determining if it should be declared dangerous, which could result in euthanization.

"Under Alberta's Dangerous Dog Act, a justice could determine that that is the fate of the animal," said Gaudet.

The owners could also face charges depending on the outcome of the investigation.

Gaudet is glad to hear the girl is now recovering at home and is thankful for the people who intervened.

"We did have fortunately some Sylvan Lakers in the area that were able to come to the aid of the young girl and pull the dog away," she said. "They were able to come to her assistance at that exact time, you sometimes wonder if it's a coincidence or if something else was involved there."