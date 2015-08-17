Swarming incidents at Clareview rec centre have police looking for group of youths

Police are looking for several suspects in a series of violent robberies around the Clareview Recreation Centre in northeast Edmonton.

Since January, 11 incidents have been reported to police where a group of male youths swarm unsuspecting teens, who are assaulted and robbed of cellphones, headphones, wallets, purses and brand-name clothing items, police said in a news release Thursday.

In one incident, a male teen was shot in the face with an air pistol, suffering a "life-altering" injury, police said.

Police are also investigating another 20 personal robberies and assaults that occurred in and around the recreation centre, involving only one suspect.

Police have increased patrols throughout the area, but are asking the public for help in identifying the suspects.