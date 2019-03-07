Downtown Edmonton hotel evacuated after 2-alarm fire

A fire on the 27th floor of the Sutton Place Hotel in downtown Edmonton late Wednesday forced the evacuation of 118 people from the building.

There were no injuries.

The fire is under investigation, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokesperson Suzzette Mellado said in an emailed statement to CBC News. The hotel is at 10235 101st St.

Mellado said the fire was reported at 10:04 p.m. Crews arrived on scene in three minutes and a second alarm was called at 10:13 p.m.

A total of 18 crews and 59 firefighters worked at the scene.

"Crews saw heavy smoke coming from the 27th floor," Mellado said.

The entire hotel was evacuated, she said. The 118 people who had to leave were sheltered in Edmonton Transit buses.

The fire was out at 11:54 p.m. and firefighters released the scene at 1:40 a.m.