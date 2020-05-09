Report of suspicious package temporarily reroutes north Edmonton traffic

Reports of a suspicious package later deemed non-hazardous by police briefly rerouted traffic Saturday morning in north Edmonton.

Edmonton police's Bomb Detail was called to the Northgate Transit Centre around 9:20 a.m. to the report of a suspicious package, according to an email advisory from police spokesperson Cheryl Sheppard. The package was examined and determined to be non-hazardous.

The area of 137 Avenue between 97 Street and Northgate Mall was closed during the search but was in the process of reopening late Saturday morning.

Buses traveling through the transit hub were also rerouted during the closure.