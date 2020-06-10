Homicide investigation underway after body found in lobby of Westlock, Alta., apartment building

RCMP say the death of a man whose body was found in an apartment building in Westlock, Alta., Tuesday morning is suspicious and is being investigated as a homicide.

Police say the body was found in the lobby of an apartment building located at 10540 103rd Street in the town of Westlock around 10:30 Tuesday morning.

Westlock RCMP responded to the call and the RCMP's Major Crime Unit was brought in to assist in the investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. Police said the man has been identified, but his name won't be released until next of kin has been notified.

Westlock is about 85 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.