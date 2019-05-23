Edmonton police investigating suspicious death in city's northeast
27-year-old man in custody in connection to death of 36-year-old who died on scene
Edmonton homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a 36-year-old man in a northeast Edmonton neighbourhood Wednesday evening.
A 27-year-old man has been taken into custody, police said in a news release Thursday.
Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, police were called the area of 167th Avenue and 76th Street for a weapons complaint involving several males.
As police were dispatched to the area, a second call was made to 911 about a collision involving some parked vehicles, about one block away.
When officers arrived at the collision scene, they found a 36-year-old man with injuries "consistent with an altercation," police said.
The man was treated by EMS but died of his injuries on scene.
A few hours later, the 27-year-old was taken into custody. Police said he is believed to have been involved in the altercation. No other suspects are being sought.
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning.