Edmonton police investigating suspicious death in city's northeast

Edmonton homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a 36-year-old man in a northeast Edmonton neighbourhood Wednesday evening.

A 27-year-old man has been taken into custody, police said in a news release Thursday.

Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, police were called the area of 167th Avenue and 76th Street for a weapons complaint involving several males.

As police were dispatched to the area, a second call was made to 911 about a collision involving some parked vehicles, about one block away.

When officers arrived at the collision scene, they found a 36-year-old man with injuries "consistent with an altercation," police said.

The man was treated by EMS but died of his injuries on scene.

A few hours later, the 27-year-old was taken into custody. Police said he is believed to have been involved in the altercation. No other suspects are being sought.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning.