Police investigate suspicious death in northeast Edmonton

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead Friday evening in northeast Edmonton.

The man, 56, was found after police were called to a report of an assault

Police were called to a report of an assault in the area of 108th Avenue and 31st Street at around 6:40 p.m., Edmonton Police Service said in a media release.

When they arrived, they found a 56-year-old man who was unresponsive.

He was treated and taken to hospital by EMS, where he died.

His death is considered suspicious and an autopsy is yet to be scheduled.

