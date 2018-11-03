Police investigate suspicious death in northeast Edmonton

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead Friday evening in northeast Edmonton.

Police were called to a report of an assault in the area of 108th Avenue and 31st Street at around 6:40 p.m., Edmonton Police Service said in a media release.

When they arrived, they found a 56-year-old man who was unresponsive.

He was treated and taken to hospital by EMS, where he died.

His death is considered suspicious and an autopsy is yet to be scheduled.