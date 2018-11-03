Police investigate suspicious death in northeast Edmonton
Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead Friday evening in northeast Edmonton.
The man, 56, was found after police were called to a report of an assault
Police were called to a report of an assault in the area of 108th Avenue and 31st Street at around 6:40 p.m., Edmonton Police Service said in a media release.
When they arrived, they found a 56-year-old man who was unresponsive.
He was treated and taken to hospital by EMS, where he died.
His death is considered suspicious and an autopsy is yet to be scheduled.