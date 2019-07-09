Skip to Main Content
Homicide detectives investigate death of man found injured in north Edmonton
Edmonton·New

Homicide detectives investigate death of man found injured in north Edmonton

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man who was found injured Monday morning outside a north Edmonton home.

Autopsy scheduled for Wednesday

CBC News ·
An injured man found at the Cedarview townhouses in north Edmonton on Monday has died in hospital. (Dave Bajer/CBC)

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man who was found injured Monday morning outside a north Edmonton home.

The death is considered suspicious and autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday, police said in a news release Tuesday.

The man was found around 5 a.m. Monday outside the home near 89th Street and 144th Avenue.

He was brought to hospital but died later that day, police said. 

There was a heavy police presence at the Cedarview townhouses on Monday. Police tape stretched across the front yard as officers walked around the crime scene. 

Edmonton police investigate the crime scene near 89th Street and 144th Avenue. (Dave Bajer/CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|