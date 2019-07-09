Homicide detectives investigate death of man found injured in north Edmonton

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man who was found injured Monday morning outside a north Edmonton home.

The death is considered suspicious and autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday, police said in a news release Tuesday.

The man was found around 5 a.m. Monday outside the home near 89th Street and 144th Avenue.

He was brought to hospital but died later that day, police said.

There was a heavy police presence at the Cedarview townhouses on Monday. Police tape stretched across the front yard as officers walked around the crime scene.