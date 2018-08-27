Skip to Main Content
Police investigate suspicious death in northeast Edmonton

Edmonton police are investigating a suspicious death Monday in northeast Edmonton.

When police arrived on scene they found the body of a man outside at 116A Ave and 32 St.

Police were called to the Parkview Estates townhouse complex at 116A Avenue and 32nd Street at 1:50 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a man outside.

Investigators are on scene.

Homicide detectives and the forensic unit are expected to investigate as well.

