Police investigate suspicious death in northeast Edmonton
Edmonton police are investigating a suspicious death Monday in northeast Edmonton.
When police arrived on scene they found the body of a man outside at 116A Ave and 32 St.
Police were called to the Parkview Estates townhouse complex at 116A Avenue and 32nd Street at 1:50 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found the body of a man outside.
Investigators are on scene.
Homicide detectives and the forensic unit are expected to investigate as well.