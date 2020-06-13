Suspicious death in northeast Edmonton under investigation: police
Homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death in northeast Edmonton, a police spokesperson said Saturday.
Police were called to the scene shortly after midnight
In an email, police said the death on Brintnell Boulevard, near 44th Street and 165 Avenue, was reported at about 12:25 a.m. on Saturday.
More to come...