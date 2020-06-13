Skip to Main Content
Suspicious death in northeast Edmonton under investigation: police
Suspicious death in northeast Edmonton under investigation: police

Homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death in northeast Edmonton, a police spokesperson said Saturday.

Police were called to the scene shortly after midnight

Edmonton homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death in the city's northeast. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

In an email, police said the death on Brintnell Boulevard, near 44th Street and 165 Avenue, was reported at about 12:25 a.m. on Saturday.

More to come...

