Death of man in north Edmonton shooting ruled a homicide

Darren Kevin Saile, 45, was found dead Tuesday morning

Edmonton police received reports of gunshots at a house in the Spruce Avenue neighbourhood early Tuesday. (David Bajer/CBC)

Police have classified the Tuesday morning shooting death of a man inside a north Edmonton home as a homicide.

The body of Darren Kevin Saile, 45, was found by police inside a house in the area of 113th Avenue and 103rd Street.

Police were called to the scene around 12:30 a.m., after reports of gunshots in the Spruce Avenue neighbourhood.

An autopsy completed Wednesday determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound, police said in a news release.

Investigators do not have any suspects in custody at this time, police said.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information on the case to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

