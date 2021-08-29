Police investigating suspicious death after man's body found in southeast Edmonton Saturday evening

Police are investigating a man's death after his body was found in a park in southeast Edmonton Saturday evening.

The Edmonton Police Service received a report around 6 p.m. about a body found in a greenspace near 66th Street and 23rd Avenue in the Mill Woods area.

Responding officers confirmed the man was dead. His death is considered suspicious and an autopsy will be scheduled, police say.

The EPS' homicide section have taken over the case.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this suspicious death to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.