Skip to Main Content
Homicide detectives investigate woman's death north of downtown Edmonton
New

Homicide detectives investigate woman's death north of downtown Edmonton

Homicide detectives are investigating after a female died Thursday morning just north of downtown Edmonton.

Female died Thursday morning in McCauley neighbourhood

CBC News ·
Edmonton police were on scene Thursday morning where a woman was discovered dead north of downtown. (Sam Martin/CBC)

Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead Thursday morning just north of downtown Edmonton.

The woman died in the area of 100th Street and 105A Avenue, police said in a news release. The location is in the McCauley neighbourhood.

Police are describing the death as suspicious. The EPS homicide section has taken over the investigation.

More details are expected to be released later Thursday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us