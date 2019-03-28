New
Homicide detectives investigate woman's death north of downtown Edmonton
Homicide detectives are investigating after a female died Thursday morning just north of downtown Edmonton.
Female died Thursday morning in McCauley neighbourhood
Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead Thursday morning just north of downtown Edmonton.
The woman died in the area of 100th Street and 105A Avenue, police said in a news release. The location is in the McCauley neighbourhood.
Police are describing the death as suspicious. The EPS homicide section has taken over the investigation.
More details are expected to be released later Thursday.