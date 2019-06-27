Edmonton homicide detectives investigate 2 separate suspicious deaths

Edmonton police homicide investigators are looking into two suspicious deaths in different areas of the city.

The southbound lanes of 50th Street from Manning Drive to 137th Avenue were closed to traffic late Thursday morning as police investigated the discovery of a body.

A white tarp covered a portion of the sidewalk on the south side of the bridge over the railway tracks between Manning Drive and 137th Avenue.

At around 9 p.m. Wednesday, the body of a 43-year-old man was discovered downtown near 100th Street and 106th Avenue.

The EPS homicide section is treating the death as suspicious. An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday, but no further information is available, police said.