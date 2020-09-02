Homicide detectives investigate death of male found injured in hotel parking lot

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a male found injured in a northwest Edmonton parking lot Wednesday.

Around 6 a.m., officers responded to a call for assistance from Fire Rescue Services at a hotel parking lot near 136th Avenue and 97th Street, police said in a news release Wednesday.

The injured person, found lying on the ground, was taken to hospital where he later died.

An autopsy hasn't yet been scheduled.

As Wednesday afternoon, officers remained on scene in the parking lot of the Rosslyn Inn and Suites hotel at 13620 97th Street.