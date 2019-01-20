Man found dead outside south Edmonton apartment building

Police are investigating after a man died in front of an apartment complex in south Edmonton early Sunday morning.

Police received "multiple" 911 calls about a disturbance in the Ermineskin neighbourhood just before 2 a.m., Edmonton Police Service said in a media release.

When officers arrived in the area at 104th Street and 24th Avenue, a man was found injured on the ground outside of the apartment building.

Paramedics arrived, but the man died at the scene.

Police say the man's death is considered suspicious and homicide detectives are now investigating.

Police say more details, including the age of the man, will be released once they are confirmed. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police.

An autopsy been scheduled for Monday.