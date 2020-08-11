Public asked to avoid Bonnie Lake area as RCMP investigates suspicious death

RCMP contained the Bonnie Lake area along Highway 28 on Monday evening and were asking the public to avoid the area.

RCMP from Smoky Lake, Boyle, Redwater and St. Paul said they were working together on a suspicious death case, and contained the area along Highway 28, four kilometres northeast of the village of Vilna, Alberta. Vilna is around 150 km northeast of Edmonton.

Their investigation is connected to the death of an adult man who was found at a Petro-Canada gas station on Highway 28 in Cold Lake. The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is also investigating this case, RCMP said earlier on Monday.

Police responded to reports that a man had been shot in the Petro-Canada parking lot around 1 a.m. on Sunday. Police said they had three suspects in custody and one remaining suspect at large.

RCMP said there was a heavy police presence in the Bonnie Lake area, and they asked the public to stay home and call 911 if they saw any suspicious activity. Police also warned the public not to approach the suspect, who could be dangerous.

An autopsy on the victim has been scheduled for Thursday at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton.