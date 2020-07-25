Police investigating death of a man found in a west Edmonton motel

Edmonton Police Service's homicide section is investigating the death of a 31-year-old man following a west Edmonton assault earlier this week.

According to a police release, at approximately 7:35 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a report of an injured man at a motel in the area of 153rd Street and 111th Avenue in west Edmonton. Upon arrival, police found a man inside a suite suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The release states that Abdikhadar Aden was treated and transported to hospital by EMS where he succumbed to his injuries earlier on Saturday.

An autopsy has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Police state an investigation confirmed Aden was involved in an altercation at the same location before police arrived.

EPS is asking the public for information on the altercation. They can contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.