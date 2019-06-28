Suspended Edmonton teacher found guilty of sexual assault, sexual interference

A suspended Edmonton junior high school music teacher has been found guilty of sexual assault and sexual interference of a 15-year-old male student in the summer and fall of 2016.

But in a 21-page written decision handed down Thursday, Edmonton Court of Queen's Bench Justice Susan Bercov questioned the credibility of some of the testimony from both parties.

Bercov also announced a publication ban on the female teacher's name even though CBC has named the now 30-year-old since she was charged in July 2019 and throughout the trial.

The student's name has always been protected by a publication ban. He is now 20.

Bercov wrote that she was in no doubt that the former teacher engaged in a relationship with the student "that was inappropriate" and that "spending time with him alone, giving him rides in her car, having lunch with him and discussing personal issues with him crosses the boundaries of acceptable conduct between a teacher and a 15-year-old former student."

The student alleged he and his former teacher had sexual intercourse on numerous occasions along with other sexual encounters.

The accused admitted she had sexual intercourse once with the student in the basement of her cousin's house, but she insisted that he forced himself on her and took her completely by surprise without her consent.

The student testified that the accused took the initiative to have sex after they discussed it and both agreed to it.

Bercov wrote that the student's evidence was that they were both willing participants, however the former teacher said she was sexually assaulted.

Bercov added she had trouble with the credibility of both parties and that both "were not honest in giving their evidence."

Because she was unable to determine who to believe, Bercov wrote she had a reasonable doubt about whether the accused had touched the student for a sexual purpose in the cousin's basement.

Sexual encounter in teacher's car

The accused admitted she performed oral sex on the student in her car about one week after the sexual activity at her cousin's house. She said he forced her to do it and she went along with it because she was afraid he'd go to the police otherwise.

But Berkov said the accused's claim was "contrived" and that she didn't believe the student had forced the accused to perform oral sex.

The judge also did not believe the student's testimony about other sexual encounters in the teacher's car and in the band instrument room at the junior high school.

"It is clear that [the accused] and [the student] had an improper personal relationship," Bercov concluded. "It is possible, even likely, that this was developing or developed into an improper sexual relationship."

A date for sentencing will be set on September 3.

The former teacher remains free on bail.