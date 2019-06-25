Skip to Main Content
Suspected shooting in central Edmonton sends male victim to hospital
A suspected shooting in central Edmonton Tuesday morning sent a male to hospital with a severe injury, police say.

2 suspects forced their way into an apartment at 104th Avenue and 92nd Street, police say

Police are investigating a suspected shooting Tuesday morning in an apartment at 104th Avenue and 92nd Street. (Google Maps)

Two males forced their way into an apartment suite at 104th Avenue and 92nd Street shortly before 9 a.m., according to the preliminary investigation, police said in a news release.

When officers arrived, they found a severely injured male believed to have been shot.

Police are still looking for suspects.

