Suspected shooting in central Edmonton sends male victim to hospital
A suspected shooting in central Edmonton Tuesday morning sent a male to hospital with a severe injury, police say.
2 suspects forced their way into an apartment at 104th Avenue and 92nd Street, police say
A suspected shooting in central Edmonton Tuesday morning sent a male victim to hospital with a severe injury, police say.
Two males forced their way into an apartment suite at 104th Avenue and 92nd Street shortly before 9 a.m., according to the preliminary investigation, police said in a news release.
When officers arrived, they found a severely injured male believed to have been shot.
Police are still looking for suspects.