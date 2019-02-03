Suspect arrested in violent carjackings in southeast Edmonton

A 31-year-old man has been charged in connection to a series of recent violent carjackings in southeast Edmonton.

Several carjackings and assaults involving two male suspects took place during February and March, police said in a news release Thursday.

On Wednesday, police searched a home in southwest Edmonton near 4th Avenue and 75th Street, arresting one man.



The search uncovered a firearm, ammunition and evidence in connection with the most recent carjacking, which occurred Monday near 5th Avenue and 77th Street.

The suspect is facing 12 charges including four counts of robbery, firearms offences, theft under $5,000, assault and possession of stolen property.

Police are still looking for the second suspect.

Police are also looking for two of the stolen vehicles, a red 2019 Kia Sportage with the Alberta plate M58038 and a silver 2005 Chevy Cobalt with Alberta plate BVP 6483.